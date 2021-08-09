Emirates Skywards, the award-winning loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai, has announced a special ‘Mile-A-Minute’ offer in which members can register to earn up to 5,000 miles during a stopover or holiday stay in Dubai.

The offer comes as Emirates’ home and hub, Dubai, gears up to host Expo 2020 and as the UAE celebrates its Golden Jubilee. The offer is applicable on all Emirates flight tickets purchased between August 1, 2021, and March 31, 2022, for travel between October 1, 2021, and March 31, 2022.

Passengers can earn one Skywards Mile for every minute spent in Dubai between October 2021 and March 2022. Existing and new Emirates Skywards members who sign up for the programme before March 31, 2022, can avail from the offer on emirates.com. Once a traveller books a ticket, he or she can experience the best Dubai has to offer and enjoy earning up to 5,000 Skywards Miles during the stay.

Emirates has resumed its three-weekly flight service from Dubai to Malta via Larnaca, Cyprus, on July 14. Emirates EK 109 departs Dubai every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 8am, arriving at Larnaca International Airport at 11.10am. The flight leaves Larnaca at 12.20pm, arriving at Malta International Airport at 2.05pm. The return flight, EK 110, leaves Malta at 3.35pm, arriving in Larnaca at 7pm. The flight then departs Larnaca at 8.10pm, arriving the next day at 1.05am in Dubai.

The route is served by the airline’s modern and wide-body Boeing 777-300LR aircraft, which offers 42 lie-flat seats in Business and 386 ergonomically-designed seats in economy class. Customers can again look forward to more than 4,500 channels of entertainment on ICE, the airline’s award-winning in-flight entertainment system, along with regionally-inspired gourmet meals.

Terms and conditions apply. The offer is also valid on Emirates-marketed, flydubai-operated flights with an Emirates (EK) flight number. One can register and book on https://www.emirates.com/uk/english/special-offers/earn-a-mile-a-minute-in-dubai/.