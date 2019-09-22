Emirates Skywards, the award-winning loyalty programme for Emirates and flydubai, has touched a new high – 25 million members.

Emirates Skywards is celebrating this key milestone with exciting offers and surprises for its members, which started on September 12, including 25 per cent discounts on upgrades and reward tickets on selected flights to and from Dubai, a network-wide special Cash+Miles rate on Emirates and flydubai flights and a 25 per cent discount on buying and gifting miles. Competitions and prizes at Emirates Terminal 3, which started yesterday, are all set to wow travellers.

In the last 18 months, Emirates Skywards has added five million members globally, which is a staggering average of 277,777 every month, 9,259 every day and more than six members every minute. The UK continues to lead the Top 5 table with 3.2 million members, the US with 2.3 million, Australia with 1.9 million, India with 1.8 million and UAE with 1.7 million.

Emirates Skywards has worked hard to expand its appeal across regions and demographics. The programme now has 157 partners spanning the globe, including 15 airline partners that fly to a combined 2,000 destinations, 12 financial cobrands and seven points exchange partners covering 31 countries. Emirates Skywards also partners with more than 100 hotel brands and two online aggregators, providing access to 30 million properties and rooms globally. In the last three years, the programme has added 24 new partners with the number of earn transactions increasing by over 50 per cent and redemptions rising by more than 150 per cent.

Three new and expanded partnerships in the last two months – with Marriott Bonvoy, Chase Ultimate Rewards and Bicester Village Shopping – highlight the exponential growth and the broad appeal of the programme both globally and regionally.

Just in the last financial year 2018-2019, members from 185 countries redeemed 1.2 billion Miles at Dubai Duty Free, and 6,431 members redeemed 77 million Miles for 10,344 tickets to premier sports and cultural events globally. Hundreds of thousands more enjoyed upgrades, used Cash + Miles to book flights on Emirates and flydubai, and got reward tickets.

Emirates Skywards has also launched three apps in three years that make earning and burning Miles within easy grasp of a mobile device.

The Skywards section, integrated within the Emirates App, has one of the most comprehensive loyalty programme features of any airline app.

There are also two specialised apps: Emirates Skywards Go that features dining and leisure offers in 160 destinations, and Emirates Skywards Cabforce that is available in 890 cities globally to book private cars, taxis and minibuses.

Emirates Skywards’ celebratory offers are available on emirates.com.