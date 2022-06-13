Emirates will, from July 1, increase the flight frequency of its Malta-Larnaca-Dubai service to five times a week from the current three-times weekly.

"The plan is that eventually the route will operate on a daily basis," the airline said in a statement.

Emirates flight EK110 will operate every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, leaving Malta at 3.35pm and arriving in Larnaca International Airport in Cyprus at 7pm for a stop-over and then continuing its journey to Dubai International Airport, landing at 1.05am.

The return flight departs Dubai at 8am, with a stop-over in Larnaca at 11.10am. The flight then leaves Larnaca at 12.20 and lands at Malta International Airport at 2.05am. (All times are local for each city.)

Emirates Country Manager in Malta Paul Fleri Soler said: “Since Malta welcomed Emirates back in July 2021 (after the COVID-19 emergency), the Malta-Larnaca-Dubai route has entrenched itself once again as one of the most popular routes to and from the Mediterranean. It is encouraging to be able to increase the flight frequency to five times a week to meet the increasing demands of travel in the context of significant reductions in restrictions related to the pandemic, as well as helping the strengthening of the link between Malta and the United Arab Emirates.”

The Malta-Larnaca-Dubai Emirates route has been in operation for 24 years.