Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, is once again looking for Maltese candidates to join its growing multinational cabin crew team. For this purpose, the Dubai-based airline is holding a cabin crew recruitment open day on Saturday at the Salini Resort Hotel & Spa, Salina Bay, St Paul’s Bay. The open day starts at 9am.

The airline is looking for both women and men to fill the new positions which have been created due to the continued growth of the airline, including the addition of new routes on the Emirates network as well as additional aircraft.

Cabin crew are offered an entire employment package, which includes a variety of benefits such as a tax-free income, free high standard shared accommodation in Dubai, free transport to and from work, medical and dental cover, as well as exclusive discounts on shopping and leisure activities in Dubai. It also offers attractive concessional travel benefits for cabin crew as well as their families and friends, particularly advantageous as Emirates’ growing global network offers many travel opportunities across the airline’s six continents-spanning network.

There are a number of criteria that need to be filled in order to be considered. These include that applicants are at least 21 years of age at the time of joining and have an arm reach of 212cm when standing on tiptoes.

Emirates cabin crew are recognised as open-minded, helpful, friendly and service-oriented, which is what we need from candidates, said Paul Fleri Soler, country manager for Emirates in Malta.

“This open day is a great opportunity for Maltese candidates to get their career off to a flying start. The airline is looking for candidates who reflect the values that Emirates cares for, such as professionalism, empathy, progressiveness, visionary and cosmopolitan worldview,” he added.

Applicants should attend the open day and come with an up-to-date CV in English and a recent photograph. Although not mandatory candidates are encouraged to apply online prior to attending the event. Candidates will need to come prepared to spend the full day at the venue if required. Shortlisted candidates will be informed of timings for further assessments and interviews.

Emirates offers candidates an outstanding career opportunity, in-depth training as well as an unmatched cultural exposure working within a truly international team from over 135 nationalities including 60 cabin crew from Malta.

Emirates has been operating in Malta since 1998 and connects passengers to more than 158 destinations and hidden treasures across six continents, operating a daily service between Malta and Dubai, on board one of the most modern fleet of aircraft in the world.

Further information about the requirements for the selection process as well as cabin crew starting salary and benefits can be found at https://www.emiratesgroupcareers.com/cabin-crew/.