Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, is looking for Maltese candidates to join its growing multinational cabin crew team. For this purpose, the Dubai-based airline is holding a cabin crew recruitment Open Day on Monday, February 23 at Salini Resort Hotel & Spa, Salina Bay, St Paul’s Bay. The open day starts at 9am.

The airline is looking for both women and men to fill the new positions which have been created due to the continued growth of the airline, including the addition of new routes on the Emirates network as well as additional aircraft.

There are a number of criteria that need to be filled in order to be considered. These include that applicants are at least 21 years of age at the time of joining and have an arm reach of 212cm when standing on tiptoes. Further information about the requirements for the selection process as well as cabin crew starting salary and benefits can be found at https://www.emiratesgroupcareers.com/cabin-crew/

Applicants should attend the open day and come with an up-to-date CV in English and a recent photograph. Although not mandatory, candidates are encouraged to register online prior to attending the event. Candidates will need to come prepared to spend the full day at the venue if required. Shortlisted candidates will be informed of timings for further assessments and interviews.

“Emirates offers candidates an outstanding career opportunity, in-depth training as well as an unmatched cultural exposure working within a truly international team from over 135 nationalities including 60 cabin crew from Malta,” said Paul Fleri Soler, country manager for Emirates in Malta.

Emirates has been operating in Malta since 1998 and connects passengers to more than 158 destinations in 84 countries across six continents, operating a daily service between Malta and Dubai, on board one of the most modern fleet of aircraft in the world.