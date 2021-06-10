Flights between Malta and Dubai are to be restarted by Emirates airline on July 14.

As in the past, there will be a stop in Larnaca, Cyprus.

The airline said there will be three weekly services. The service was discontinued for several months as the travel industry was hammered by COVID-19.

The airline said it will use two-class Boeing 777-300LR aircraft, offering 42 lie-flat seats in Business and 386 ergonomically designed seats in Economy class.

Emirates flight EK 109 will depart Dubai every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 8am, arriving in Larnaca at 11.10am. The flight will leave Larnaca at 12.20, arriving in Maltaat 2.05pm.

The return flight, EK 110 leaves Malta at 3.35pm, arriving in Larnaca at 7pm. The flight will leave Larnaca at 8.10, arriving at 1.05am in Dubai the next day. Emirates customers also have seamless access to European cities via the airline’s codeshare agreement with Air Malta.

Effective 2nd June, 2021, Emirates customers travelling to Malta, who are 5 years old or above, are required to hold a negative COVID-19 test certificate for a test taken within 72 hours of arrival in Malta. Passengers must also present a completed Passenger Locator Form (PLF) and a negative COVID-19 PCR test certificate at check-in to be accepted for travel to Malta. Fully vaccinated Maltese nationals or Malta residency permit holders may present a Maltese vaccination certificate instead of a negative COVID-19 PCR test certificate when returning to Malta. For more details on entry requirements to Malta, customers can check the travel requirements page on https://www.emirates.com/ae/english/help/covid-19/travel-requirements-by-destination/.