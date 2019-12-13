The festive spirit is in full swing as Emirates prepares to serve 500,000 Christmas meals across all classes to customers travelling on select flights until December 31.

In addition to a delicious festive menu, travellers can also enjoy nostalgic films and holiday treats across all cabin classes on board and on the ground.

Emirates is bringing back its signature festive menu. Customers travelling from Dubai to select routes in Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Europe, the US, South Africa and the Philippines, can kickstart their holiday season with a taste of Christmas on board.

Passengers in economy class will be able to indulge in a festive meal of turkey slices with mashed potato, green peas, baby carrots and cranberry jus lié prepared by Emirates’ award-winning chefs. For dessert, Emirates will serve milk chocolate mousse topped with a festive chocolate button.

Customers in first and business class can enjoy roasted turkey breast and apricot stuffing, roast potatoes with creamy brussels sprouts with turkey bacon and cranberry jus lié. For dessert, passengers will be served festive sweets such as a Santa-inspired chocolate cake or a chocolate gingerbread cake.

On Emirates A380 routes, first and business class customers will also get a taste of Christmas in the iconic onboard lounge with a limited-edition Santa’s spiced Amarula cocktail, mince pies and special treats like a gingerbread snowman cookies and cranberry, coconut and white chocolate truffles.

The first class goodie basket will also be revamped to include holiday flavours. Throughout the festive season, passengers will be able to take advantage of Emirates’ wide beverage selection to complement Christmas meals on board. Travellers can enjoy some of the finest wines and champagnes served in the skies. Emirates also has a bespoke spirits offering across all classes with a range of whiskeys, cognacs, gins, vodka and flavoured liqueurs.

Young travellers across all classes can also tuck into a specially prepared turkey dinner over the festive period. Young customers will be surprised with a chocolate snowman cookie as a treat with all lunches and dinners. Kids in first class can also enjoy a hot chocolate blend served with marshmallows and star-shaped cookies.

Young flyers will also be able to collect a limited Emirates Fly with Me animal toy, with Lumi the Snowman available on board for a limited time in December to offer children a travel companion. Limited edition Polaroid photo card sleeves will also be available on all flights for both kids and adults.