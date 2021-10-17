Throughout the six-month Expo 2020 Dubai, Emirates is unlocking various offers for all its passengers arriving in or stopping over in Dubai.

By simply showing their boarding pass, Emirates’ customers can enjoy complimentary access to the Dubai Frame, one of the city’s iconic attractions which offers a panoramic view of old and new Dubai.

In addition, the Emirates boarding pass enables customers to enjoy attractive discounts and benefits at over 500 retail, dining and recreational attractions across Dubai and the UAE.

Emirates also offers its customers a wide range of hotel and apartment stays with over 100 accommodation choices. This includes exclusive 24-hour check-in, complimentary breakfast, special rates for excursions and more.

Customers can book these Emirates Dubai hotel stays via their travel agent.

Whether exploring Dubai solo or as a family, whether seeking a city break, a beach getaway, or a unique desert experience, there is something in Dubai for every budget.

In addition to an exciting calendar of world-class culture and sports events, Dubai is hosting Expo 2020 between this month and March 2022.

Expo 2020 visitors above the age of 18 should be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and non-vaccinated visitors should hold a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours.

Emirates is offering Expo 2020 visitors a free PCR test on arrival in Dubai. Customers need to show their Expo 2020 pass to avail of a complimentary test in a specially set-up testing lounge located in the arrivals hall at Dubai airport Terminal 3. Complimentary PCR testing is also available in a facility located next to the Expo 2020 venue.

For more information, visit www.expo2020dubai.com/en/news/safety-and-responsibility-measures.

Emirates’special promotions

Emirates’ current special promotions include:

Free Emirates Expo Day Pass: Emirates customers visiting and travelling through Dubai anytime during the Expo 2020 mega event will be eligible to receive a free Emirates Expo Day Pass for every flight ticket booked with the airline. For more information on this promotion, visit www.emirates. com/english/discover-dubai/ expo-2020/expo-claim-ticket/

Earn a mile a minute in Dubai: Emirates customers can earn one Skywards Mile for every one minute spent in Dubai between October 1 and March 31, 2022. Existing and new Emirates Skywards members who sign up for the programme before March 31, 2022, can avail of the offer on Emirates.com, and will earn up to 5,000 miles.

The offer is applicable on all Emirates flight tickets purchased between August 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022, for travel during Expo 2020 Dubai. Emirates-marketed, flydubai-operated flights with an Emirates (EK) flight number are also included in the offer.As international borders reopen and travel restrictions ease, Emirates has resumed passenger services to over 120 destinations and currently operates three weekly passenger flights from Malta to Dubai.

Details of the offers can be found on www.emirates.com/myemiratespass.