Emirates will allow passengers booked on flights between March 7 and March 31 to change their travel dates without paying change fees, as concerns about travelling amid coronavirus fears grow.

Customers can change their booking to any date for travel within an 11-month date range in the same booking class without change penalties, paying only the difference in fare if one applies. The policy covers all existing destinations across the Emirates network.

Emirates chief commercial officer Adnan Kazim said that the situation was dynamic and that the airline would continue to look at ways of offering passengers flexibility and peace of mind.

Emirates is also implementing enhanced disinfecting procedures after flights from destinations most affected by COVID-19. If the airline is alerted to any suspect or confirmed cases of infectious diseases, teams will be immediately deployed for a deeper cleaning to thoroughly disinfect all cabins of that aircraft with stronger, approved chemicals. Emirates uses HEPA filters, which remove more than 99% of viruses in the cabin environment, in all its planes. If there is a suspected case onboard, Emirates will replace all the HEPA filters on the aircraft.

Customers are advised that fare differences or applicable taxes may apply if they wish to change their bookings to a different fare class. Current refund and rebooking conditions for tickets issued before 5 March still apply. Customers impacted due to cancellations of flights impacted by the COVID-19 virus are advised to check emirates.com for rebooking or rerouting options.

Customers who wish to change their travel arrangements after making bookings between 7 March and 31 March can visit their travel agent, contact the Emirates call centre at +971 600 555555, or contact the Emirates Sales Office at the Malta International Airport.