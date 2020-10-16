Electronic Music Malta (EMM) is presenting its annual electronic musical festival Circuits with live and streamed music performances by Maltese artists, as well as a series of workshops.

The festival starts tomorrow with a live workshop, also streamed online, given by Tom Ammermann on the theme ‘A Journey into Spatial Sound’.

Ammermann, a 2017 Grammy nominee, is a pioneer in the development of 3D or spatial sound techniques, a revolutionary technique which changes the way you listen to sounds and music.

This can only be demonstrated live to the audience – while keeping social distancing – giving them the opportunity to ask questions. The workshop will be followed by live performances from DJs Giacinte and Tina on the roof of Spazju Kreattiv, Valletta.

The festival, which runs until mid-November, marks a collaboration between Spazju Kreattiv, Arts Council Malta and the German Maltese Circle.

For more information and to find the Zoom link for the live-streamed events, visit https://www.kreattivita.org/en/event/circuits-emms-annual-festival/.

Last-minute changes may occur due to the COVID-19 pandemic.