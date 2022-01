Emma Ciantar Piccinino was part of the Sunderland Foundation of Light team that cruised to the semi-finals of the National Football Youth League after their 6-1 win over Everton.

Sunderland FoL will now await their opponents in the final four namely Sunderland FoL’s B Team, Huddersfield and Alexandra Gatt’s Barking Abbey.

