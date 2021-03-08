Emma Cutajar’s original song I Miss You, which wowed the judges and audience of Malta’s Got Talent last year, has been released on Spotify and other streaming and online platforms. It is also accompanied by a music video which is available on YouTube.

The 14-year-old singer/songwriter says this song is very close to her heart as it is about her sister whom she never got the chance to meet because she passed away before Cutajar was born.

“I have a lot of questions about how my life would’ve been if she was still here with me, and this song is all about that. Writing music helps me cope and express myself in a way I can’t do with words,” she said.

The audition, in which Cutajar performed the song for the very first time and which earned her the ‘Golden Buzzer’ by judge Maxine Aquilina, reached hundreds of thousands of viewers on TV, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok combined. It has also been chosen as one of the ‘Top 10 Most Emotional Auditions in 2020’ worldwide by two separate YouTube channels with millions of subscribers.

The song has been slightly changed, recorded and produced at Railway Studios with Peter Borg. It has been recorded with live instruments: piano by Cutajar herself, guitars by Borg, bass by Ivan Borg, live drums by Raphael Tonna and cello by Florence Aquilina. It was then mixed by Peter Borg and mastered by Matt Hyde.

The accompanying music video was produced by Steven Levi Vella.