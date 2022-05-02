Malta’s Eurovision Song Contest participant Emma Muscat dazzled the stage during her first rehearsal on Monday afternoon.

Emma arrived in Italy on Sunday afternoon and immediately dived into preparations for the show. Her first rehearsal was on the Palo Olimpico stage in Turin, where this year’s Eurovision Song Contest will take place.

Taking the stage in a shiny vibrant dress and silver sneakers, the 22-year-old singer performed her song I Am What I Am.

It is not known if this will be the dress Emma will perform in during the show's semi-final on May 12.

Emma played a large piano, which took center stage, and was later joined by four backup dancers.

Moments after coming off the stage, Emma said in an Instagram video by Eurovision Malta that she had an 'amazing feeling' but there was still room for improvement in the performance.

"I was really nervous getting to know my way around the stage but overall it is an amazing atmosphere and I am so excited to get up on the stage during the second semi-final and give an amazing performance."

According to TVM, Emma will have her second rehearsal on Thursday.

The Eurovision Song Contest kicks off with the first semi-final on May 10. Malta is taking part in the second, two days later. The final will be held on May 14.

Emma Muscat on Monday during her first rehearsal in Turin. Photo: EBU/Nathan Reinds