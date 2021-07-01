Meglio di Sera is the new summer single by Emma Muscat, the young Maltese singer-songwriter and pianist who returns this summer to the joy of her fans in Italy and Europe, this time singing in an unprecedented three-way international collaboration.

On her new single, Emma is excited to feature the Spanish singer-songwriter Alvaro de Luna - a musician who is the protagonist of tours throughout Spain and a singing star who is a huge hit, played all over Spain on national radio.

And fans will also be delighted to know that on Meglio di Sera, Muscat again renews artistic collaboration with Italian star Astol, after the success of her 2020 mega-hit single Sangria.

Emma’s new single is available on all digital platforms.

The song relates the story of friendship between three close friends, reunited and ready to party again after a long time apart.

The protagonists finally meet again, ready to dance the night away - one year later, on a warm summer evening under the moonlit sky, to the sound of music coming from the city.

Muscat is a 21-year-old Maltese singer-songwriter and pianist who has been playing the piano and singing since the age of five.

Her career in Amici's school led her to the semifinal, and in June 2018 she signed with the Warner Music Italy record company.

Álvaro de Luna (Seville 1994) is a Spanish pop-rock singer-songwriter, known by the stage name of Alvarito de Luna.

Astol (Parete, 1995) Pasquale Giannetti, born in the province of Caserta, originally from Rome. He began his artistic career in 2013 publishing his first songs on YouTube, followed by video clips that currently have millions of views.