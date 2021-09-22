Emma Muscat’s summer hit single Meglio di Sera, featuring Astol and the international Spanish singer-songwriter Alvaro de Luna, has been certified ‘gold’ by FIMI Italia.
Muscat, the Maltese 21-year-old who featured and demonstrated her talent as a singer on the popular Italian TV show Amici de Maria de Filippi, has achieved two gold record awards in less than a year.
She said she is extremely grateful for the achievement and confessed that growing up, many had insisted that one couldn’t have a career with music.
Muscat declared that her achievement should be an example to all that with determination and perseverance, one can achieve any goal.
