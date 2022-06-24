Lawyer and former Nationalist Party candidate Emma Portelli Bonnici on Friday hit out at her party for ignoring its non-elected candidates.

The openly pro-choice candidate was one of the women candidates who failed to make it to Parliament.

Three months after the election, while still a member of the party, Portelli Bonnici says she has not been invited to any party events or meetings.

“The day after the election I was no longer a candidate and no effort was made by anyone to involve me in anything,” Portelli Bonnici told Times of Malta on Friday.

“The situation is what it is. I have not left the party out of spite or anger. I am still a member."

Portelli Bonnici first opened up about her disappointment Newsbook.

She said while the party has no obligation to invite her or other non-elected candidates to events, this should not be the case.

“I believe that candidates who were not elected should still be involved,” she said.

“We gave up so much time and effort, financially and mentally, and it is like we have done nothing at all."

She said that following the election she had a meeting with party leader Bernard Grech and that was it.

“The party should not keep haemorrhaging people like this. Human resources are limited, especially PN voters who have the inclination and will to become candidates. So all candidates, especially the ones who were not elected, should be encouraged to contribute... Otherwise, the situation will not be sustainable."

Portelli Bonnici added that she was disappointed with the party’s constant "U-turns" regarding IVF and its silence about the way US woman Andrea Prudente was treated.

Prudente had her request to terminate her non-viable pregnancy turned down by Maltese health authorities, despite fears for her health. Her pregnancy has now been terminated at a clinic in Mallorca.

But, in spite of everything, Portelli Bonnici has no regrets.

“I am really proud of my campaign and of the results my team and I obtained especially considering this was my first experience as a candidate."

Asked if this was an experience she was willing to repeat, she said it was still too early to say.

"The election is in another five years, it’s hard to say from now where I would be then,” she said.