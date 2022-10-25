Updated 9.52am with Karl Gouder's decision

Emma Portelli Bonnici has submitted her nomination for the 10th district casual election to fill the seat vacated by the death of Nationalist MP Robert Arrigo.

Portelli Bonnici, a lawyer, is seen as having an outside chance of winning the contest, with the main contender being St Julian's mayor Albert Buttigieg. Another potentially major contender, former MP Karl Gouder has decided not to contest.

Buttigieg submitted his nomination on Monday.

There had been speculation in PN circles that none of the candidates would apply, making co-option necessary. This would have potentially allowed Alex Perici Calascione, the party's deputy leader, to be nominated to parliament. TPN leader Bernard Grech reportedly had started meetings with the potential candidates.

Pointedly, both Buttigieg and Portelli Bonnici said in their nomination announcement on Facebook that they were doing so out of respect for the democratic process and the citizens in the 10th district.

"This is what is necessary in a democratic country that recognises the importance of a seat in parliament and respects the electoral process that it is constitutionally bound to uphold," Portelli Bonnici wrote.

Both Buttigieg and Portelli Bonnici have had clashes with the PN leadership. The former, a vocal campaigner against over-development in St Julian's, claimed that before the general election a party official had promised a construction "fat cat" to shut him up.

Portelli Bonnici said she was sidelined by the party.

Karl Gouder decides to stay out

Meanwhile, Karl Gouder announced on Tuesday that he will not seek re-election but focus on his job instead.

"Considering my electoral result last March, I believe that at this point in time my duty is to focus on my career especially as Chief Operating Officer of the party media, and that is why I feel that I should dedicate my time to this and not contest the casual elections," Gouder wrote.

Karl Gouder.