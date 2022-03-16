Marcus Rashford said “emotion got the better of him” after the Manchester United forward reacted to abuse from fans following his team’s Champions League exit against Atletico Madrid.

A video posted on social media on Wednesday showed Rashford walking past supporters outside Old Trafford after Tuesday’s 2-1 aggregate defeat against the Spanish champions.

The 24-year-old, who came on as a substitute against Atletico, appeared to hear something shouted and headed towards the hecklers before being ushered away by security.

