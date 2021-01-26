The Malta Football Association has named Gilbert Agius as the new U-21 national team coach, replacing Silvio Vella whose contract was not extended.

The decision is expected to be announced by MFA president Bjorn Vassallo during the association’s Executive Committee on Tuesday.

Agius’ decision to accept the Malta FA’s offer ends a highly-successful spell at the club for the Valletta FC talisman who during his 31-year stay at the capital side has managed to establish himself as their all-time leading scorer, collected the highest number of appearances for the club and most of all the player that has won the highest number of titles with the Lilywhites – 36.

