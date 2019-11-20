The MINI John Cooper Works GP distils the racing essence of the modern MINI. Inspired by the brand’s legendary motor racing achievements, this model – limited to just 3,000 units – embodies maximum performance and uncompromising dynamics.

This can be seen instantly in the car’s design: a purist yet highly emotional exterior and interior visualise the GP genes more radically than ever before. The MINI John Cooper Works GP follows on from the likewise limited-edition John Cooper Works GP small series of 2013 and 2006.

The flat front section with its wide track, large front apron, flared wheel arches and a rear wing visible even from the front instantly conveys uncompromising dynamic performance. Classic MINI icons such as the elliptical headlights and the hexagonal radiator grille ensure a clear-cut sense of identity and high recognition value. At the same time, characteristic John Cooper Works elements such as the hood scoop in the bonnet and the hexagonal honeycomb grille with GP logo in the radiator grille underscore the sporty perception of the front.

The side view reveals the sportiest MINI silhouette to date. The interplay between the narrowing window area and the rising shoulder line traces a wedge shape at the side that gives the impression of acceleration even when the car is stationary. Below this, voluminous surfaces form a powerful vehicle corpus. The large front apron and large roof spoiler give the side view maximum sporty flair as well as ensuring aerodynamic optimum performance.

The rear section echoes the distinctive front and side design. The expressive roof spoiler is not only a statement in sporty styling: its shape also ensures optimum downforce and fits in perfectly with the geometry. The same goes for the air diffusers and air ducting surfaces in the apron. Prominently placed at the centre of the lower rear area, the classic double tailpipe embodies the John Cooper Works DNA. The double tailpipes are manufactured with the largest possible diameter and protrude powerfully from the diffuser.

The interior combines purist sporty flair with powerful colour accentuations. The dark colour and material concept creates a reduced, sporty basic mood, with high-quality, deliberately coloured details at selected points. In the driver area, the new free-standing digital instrument cluster on the steering column puts the relevant information in the driver's field of vision.

The latest production techniques such as 3D printing round off the special interior experience. A striking highlight from the driver's perspective are the aluminium shift paddles on the sports steering wheel – manufactured using 3D printing. They echo the hexagonal theme from the exterior in the form of filigree breakthroughs. The shift paddles are a prominent element in terms of both appearance and new improved haptics and are featured in this form for the first time in a MINI.

Another new element is the 3D-printed steering wheel clasp and the individual decorative trim strip in the passenger area. Each decorative trim strip is unique and bears the vehicle’s limited-edition production number.

The MINI John Cooper Works GP does not have a rear seat, as was the case in the predecessor models, with preference instead being given to achieving the lowest possible overall weight. The tidy surfaces of the rear compartment also reflect a reduction to the essentials. The large “GP” lettering in the rear panel is achieved by the use of different grains and gives the interior a striking accentuation. Behind the front seats, a red cross-brace generates a racing atmosphere.