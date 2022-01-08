James Vella Clark recently led an enthusiastic group around the exhibition, Recent Abstracts, he set up at Il-Ħaġar museum in Victoria.

After an introductory overview, the artist led his guests to the 20 paintings, explaining his feelings and connections.

He said the past two years have been exceptionally influential in his works. In fact, all works were executed between 2020 and 2021.

Vella Clark said it was a time which had re-shaped his collective outlook of life. He added that his abstracts could be described as “emotional landscapes”.

These acrylics, almost all on board, are in a range of sizes and framing styles.

Born in 1975, Vella Clark, held his first solo exhibition in 2001. He has now 40 exhibitions to his credit, including some collectives.

The exhibition is on until January 11. Il-Ħaġar is open seven days a week from 9am to 5pm. Entrance is free.