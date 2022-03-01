RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff has welcomed UEFA’s decision to ban Russian teams and questioned whether professional football should carry on following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“If I were a journalist, I would have asked: ‘Why is there a football match at all when there is war?’” an emotional Mintzlaff said in a press conference Tuesday.

“Why does this or that take place?

“These are questions that we could all again ask ourselves.”

On Monday, European football’s governing body UEFA excluded Russian teams from it’s competitions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

At the same time, FIFA has suspended Russian teams from all international competition.

