Karl-Anthony Towns scored 27 points to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 128-96 rout of the Orlando Magic Sunday, then lifted the lid on how emotional it is for him to play on Mother’s Day.

The two-time all-star Towns lost his mother, Jacqueline Towns, to Covid-19 last April.

“I have been emotional all day,” Towns said. “I told my dad it will be very difficult to come out here. But my family, my memories and this team gives me strength to come out here and play the game.

“It is difficult, but to all the mothers out (there) that hold the house down, and all mothers not here anymore… today is for you. Happy Mother’s Day. There is no bigger job in the world than a mother.”

