A tearful Neymar inspired hosts Brazil to become the first side to qualify for the Copa America knock-out stages following a 4-0 win over Peru in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday.

Goals from Alex Sandro, Neymar, Everton Ribeiro and Richarlison gave the holders a ninth straight win and a perfect six points from two games in Group B as Peru dropped to the bottom.

There was little between the two sides in the first half but Brazil’s greater quality made the difference after the break as talisman Neymar inspired them to an ultimately comfortable victory.

