Despite responding to coach Hansi Flick’s sacking with a 2-1 victory over neighbours France in Dortmund on Tuesday, pressing questions remain for Euro 2024 hosts Germany.

Usually a bitter rivalry between two of Europe’s proudest footballing nations with six World Cups and five European Championships between them, France did not bring their usual intensity to Tuesday’s friendly.

Manager Didier Deschamps made six changes from their last outing, a 2-0 win over Ireland, including benching star striker Kylian Mbappe.

With France trailing 1-0 for most of the second half, Deschamps left Mbappe on the bench as his side chased the game, the manager later revealing “we didn’t want to risk him in this game”.

