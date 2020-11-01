Employees of Halmann Vella Group recently celebrated the 70th birthday of one of their colleagues, Mary Vella.

Vella has been a long-serving employee of Halmann Vella for the past 54 years.

She joined the Vella brothers in their first factory in Mgarr in 1956 as the company’s first cleri­cal employee.

Vella, who works in the administration team, said: “I’ve always loved my job. The respect and recognition I have been shown by my employers over these years is the reason I have stayed for so long. My employers are my extended family, whom all I have known since they were born.”

Martin Vella, Halmann Vella chairman, said: “Halmann Vella has a loyal and often very long-serving workforce. We thank Mary for her contribution and long service to the company over these 54 years, where she shared with us and our predecessors key milestones of the group. We wish her the best of health.”