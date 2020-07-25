Two men are expected to be arraigned in court on Saturday after they were allegedly involved in a theft from a shop in Birkirkara on Wednesday.

The men, a 32-year-old employee at the shop, who lives in Attard, and a 42-year-old man from Gżira, are understood to have planned the theft from the gaming shop in Valley Road.

The employee told the police on Wednesday morning that he had just left the shop with a bag full of cash and as he was putting it in his car a motorbike stopped near him and the biker threatened him with a knife as he stole the bag and escaped.

The police identified the suspect after officers from the Violent Crimes Squad within the Criminal Investigations Department analysed security footage.



Their investigations led them to conclude that the employee was in cahoots with the other thief.

Both were arrested and following searches in several garages and private residences, the police found the bike used in the theft as well as some of the stolen money hidden in the bike.