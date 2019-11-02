For the fifth year running Farsons has organised a well-being week for its employees across the Group. Held from October 14-18, the activities included daily healthy breakfast, chair massage therapy, BoxFit and CrossFit classes, a table tennis tournament, a FIFA20 PS4 tournament as well as BMI, blood glucose and blood pressure checks.

In addition, various talks and presentations by healthcare professionals on the subjects of organ donation, mental health, wellness at work, reflexology, mindfulness and inclusion at the workplace, among others, were held throughout the week. Other information sessions included retirement planning and health insurance.

Fresh fruit baskets were also distributed across various departments and a dress-down day closed off the hugely popular week.

“Well-being week has become an eagerly anticipated event in our calendar,” said Antoinette Caruana, the group’s human resources manager.

“Through this event we aim to promote the general well-being of our workforce and to further support our employees to feel empowered to take on challenges in a positive way and to achieve better balance in all levels.”

Employees were encouraged to attend as many events as possible with all donations during this week in aid of Inspire.