People are generally happier working from home, but team spirit suffers, a survey has found.

The Malta Business Bureau published a study into the economic and environmental effects of working from home on Friday.

Working from home and other flexibility measures have become increasingly common as Malta's businesses grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The study, based on over 330 in-depth surveys targeting employers and employees, found that increased work satisfaction, productivity and employee well-being all emerged as significant benefits across both employers and employees.

On the other hand, the greatest challenge appears to be maintaining employee cohesion and team spirit as physical meetings and workplace interactions naturally decrease.

On the environmental front, there seems to be significant scope to reduce private vehicle travel, as well as energy and paper use at the office.

Nonetheless, the overall effect on the environment is more nuanced due to the uncertainty of environmental practices at home and the persistent high number of car trips even when working from home.

Working from home is particularly high among younger respondents, those in lower management positions and with fewer direct reports, as well as those who work longer hours.

Larger firms tended to report less working from home arrangements and their staff tended to be less satisfied.

The mean hours worked from home in the survey sample was 17 per week. Women tend to prefer working more hours from home than men, the survey found.

The main concerns over working from home are the impact it has on the relationships between co-workers, supervisors, and direct reporting.

The study was presented by the MBB and economist Marie Briguglio in an online event hosted by the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development (MCESD).

The survey examined the economic and environmental implications of working from home, including online, remote and flexible measures, and identified ways these can be used after the pandemic.

Introducing the study, MBB President Simon De Cesare weighed in on the need to retrain employees and equip them with the skills to work efficiently and safely from home.

Businesses, he said, also need to facilitate team building through online means; and seize the opportunity to rethink or re-purpose office space.

He said the findings show that working from home should not be an all-or-nothing solution.

“This is not simply about abandoning the workplace to stay at home. Early research into the topic had already identified a strong environmental and business case of employing the appropriate mix between being at the workplace and working from home. Employers could therefore evaluate this further according to operational requirements in the medium to long term,” De Cesare said.