Employees will be receiving a cheque in the post over the coming days, as part of a tax cut pledge made by the government four years ago.

The cheques will range from €45 to €95, with amounts based on an individual’s gross income. Those earning less will receive a higher value cheque. Workers who earn less than the minimum taxable amount will also be receiving a cheque.

A total of 250,000 workers will be receiving the benefit, which will cost €17 million this year.

The measure was first introduced in 2017 as part of an electoral pledge by the Labour Party and has been repeated for each year since then, costing a total of €53 million in total.

Finance Minister Clyde Caruana said that the government planned on renewing the measure in this year’s budget as well as subsequent ones. Cheques this year feature the highest amounts in the past four years, he said.

“This is not a grant but rather a gesture of appreciation from the government to all workers in Malta and Gozo,” he said.