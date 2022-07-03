FHRD Annual HR Conference and Expo explores the role of employer branding in today’s recruitment process

As in previous years, the Foundation for Human Resources Development (FHRD) will organise the Annual HR Conference and Expo. The event has nowadays become the main conference in Malta for all things related to HR, training and business management. This year’s overall theme will be Revitalising HR – Leveraging Employer Branding. It will address how organisations are projecting themselves to attract the right employees.

Employer branding plays a major role in today’s recruitment process and enhances a company’s ability to attract the right talent. As work and everyday life are becoming increasingly intertwined, cultural fit is becoming more important than ever for professionals seeking new roles. Candidates are increasingly selective when looking for an employer and choose their new employer in a similar way a consumer chooses a product.

At the same time, employers face bigger challenges in attracting the right mix of talent. Whether they’re struggling with skill shortages in specific job segments or having to deal with a high volume of applicants, the right employer brand provides a vital filter in talent acquisition. A high level of consistency and clear communication across all interactions with candidates through-­out the process is key in shaping the right overall perception of an employer and the role on offer.

Since most coronavirus pandemic restrictions have been removed, FHRD is planning a grand event based on previous successful editions. In line with 2019’s turnout, FHRD expects 500 plus participants from a wide range of organisations, making it an unparalleled opportunity for exhibitors to network with HR professionals face to face under one roof. FHRD has lined up a number of well-established international and local keynote speakers who will share their experiences with the audience.

The delegates will have the opportunity to participate in a number of pre-selected interactive workshops and masterclasses on the day. Among the speakers are Johan Driessens, chief enthusiasm officer and serial HR entrepreneur at tHRibe World; Reinhard Nissl, director HR talent and development at Microsoft; Maria Dinu, group employer branding manager at Coca Cola; Frank Kellenberg, global head of organisation development and inclusion at Sandoz; and Lutfur Ali, senior policy advisor at CIPD.

The event will be held at the Hilton Malta Conference Centre on Friday, October 21, 2022.

Early bird tickets are available here: https://www.fhrd.org/2022conf

4 keynotes

6 workshops

1 panel

1 masterclass

27 exhibitors

20 speakers

HR Quality Mark awards ceremony

