The Malta Employers Association has called for measures to reduce the number of COVID-19 cases amid fears that the tourism sector could be impacted for a second successive summer.

"We need to go beyond knee-jerk reactions to this crisis. What is required is a clear strategy so that businesses can be in a better position to plan, instead of being faced with sudden restrictions, which can be costly for many businesses. The prospect of a second successive dry tourism season can cripple many companies with long-lasting effects on this sector," the MEA said.

"The government should take any measures during the coming two months to place the country in a better situation to accept manageable tourism during the summer season, subject to international developments which may be beyond our control."

The current numbers will certainly be a strong deterrent for anyone to visit Malta on holiday...

It said the plan should focus on a fast vaccination programme in order to achieve herd immunity within the shortest time possible, together with tangible measures to reduce the daily number of infections.

"The current numbers will certainly be a strong deterrent for anyone to visit Malta on holiday, and are causing untold disruptions to the normal functioning of most businesses in Malta," the association said.

In its statement, the association welcomed the decision announced by the government on Tuesday to extend the wage supplement till the end of 2021.

"This is a realistic move as it is evident that the recovery from the pandemic will be slower than anticipated a few months ago, and many businesses are holding on to their labour force in spite of a severe fall in activity," the association said.