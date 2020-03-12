Schools and most workplaces should close for six days to mitigate the transmission of the COVID-19 virus, the Malta Employers’ Association is proposing.

The MEA is calling for an urgent Malta Council for Economic and Social Development meeting to discuss a proposal to impose a shutdown between March 19 and 24.

Since March 19 is a public holiday, all workplaces, including schools could close down on March 20, March 23 and 24.

“This will mean a six day continuous break with only three days taken from optional leave,” the association said.

The association added that this measure could significantly slow the spread of the virus if people are encouraged to stay indoors as much as possible during this period.

“If this suspension of activity will effectively slow the virus from spreading, it will be a positive move with minimum sacrifice spread among all social partners,” they added.

Although this would have an impact on businesses, the short-term negative effect would certainly be offset by fewer longer-term disruptions due to the containment of the virus, MEA added.

Essential public services such as those provided at hospital or by the police would have to operate as usual and hotels could remain open with reduced staff.

Teachers could compensate the loss of school hours through longer days during the half day period in June.

Public authorities would be in a better position to monitor the status of the virus if more people stayed indoors, the association said, adding that parents would be able to stay with their children during this period.