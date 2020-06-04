Employers have called for temporary reductions of income tax, VAT and the utility tariffs and an extension of the wage supplement till September in proposals ahead of the mini-budget the government will announce on Monday.

The recommendations are being made by the Malta Employers Association to kick-start the economy after the Covid-19 slowdown, by stimulating domestic demand, giving a stimulus to the tourism industry as well as promoting more environmentally-sustainable economy.

The prime minister has already said that the budget will be built around a packet of incentives to help businesses and help the economy pick up momentum once more.

The Employers' Association said job losses have kept low due to a resilient economy, government incentives and many foreign employees – particularly third country nationals – having gone back to their country. Furthermore, employers in Malta were less likely to shed workers than abroad.

At for the future, the MEA said much would depend on the duration of the outbreak, domestic and external demand and government’s assistance.

“Under these circumstances, a budget deficit is not evil, it is necessary,” the MEA said. Furthermore, Malta’s healthy public finance allowed the government more manoeuvrability.

See the MEA document on pdf below.

Highlights of the MEA proposals

Extending the COVID Wage Supplement until the end of September.

Extension of the Teleworking Scheme indefinitely to encourage a better take-up and implementation of remote working systems.

Clearer guidelines for returning to work

Child Care and Summer schools to accommodate all students as this is affecting the turnout of parents at work

Re-training schemes and employment support programmes for persons who lost their job.

Expedite extension of work permits for third-country nationals who are still in employment as there is still a demand for foreign labour in certain sectors

Resources in the public and private health sectors to make up for the backlog of patients whose healthcare has been put on hold.

Tax cuts and subsidies

A reduction of commercial and domestic utility rates

A reduction of company tax rate to 30% for a year, (from 35%) based on 2019 profits.

Temporary reduction in the VAT rates to 15% and 5% for hospitality.

A government scheme to subsidise commercial rents for six months, particularly those managed by the Malta Industrial Parks.

The issue of government vouchers to be used exclusively in retail and catering outlets to stimulate consumption.

Rental subsidy scheme to households suffering from unemployment or a loss in household income of more than 30%.

Tourism

A campaign promoting Malta as a safe destination, better marketing and incentives to inbound tourists in the coming six months such as one free night accommodation when spending more than six nights in hotels.

Subsidised incoming flights for a limited period.

Incentives for upgrading the tourism product to attract higher quality visitors to compensate for the drop in volume

The environment

A special fund to address national food security and promote local agricultural products.

A noise reduction strategy including a revision of flight paths to minimise impact in heavily populated areas; enforcement of the use of noise-reducing equipment and measures in industrial and entertainment areas; slapping fines on noisy vehicles.

Stronger incentives to switch to electric vehicles.

A fund to address climate change, increase innovation and promote digitisation.

Asked about the cost of the recommendations, MRA Secretary-General Joe Farrugia said he could give no exact figures but they could be to the tune of hundreds of millions over three months. While noting that Malta could tap from the EU COVID-19 economic recovery funds, he said much depended on the duration of the outbreak.

If there was no relapse and economic activity picked up quickly the cost could be much less, but if the situation persisted the government would have to intervene.

He insisted that taking measures now, would pay in the long run as was the case following the 2009 recession.

He said a survey carried out in recent days, whose full results will be published over the weekend, showed that 87 per cent of firms reported a loss in business. A third of those said loss of business was higher than 75 per cent.

The survey also gauged expectations for the forthcoming six months whereby 34 per cent said they were expecting losses to decrease, 42 per cent said they were expecting no change while 21 per cent feared losses would increase.