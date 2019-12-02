Employers have expressed their concern about the present political situation that has brought the country “close to a standstill” and have requested a meeting with President George Vella over the current state of affairs.

In a statement, the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development said its members, who include employers, unions and civil society, have asked the council to suspend its work to urgently discuss the crisis and its serious repercussions on the economy, business and jobs.

The social partners voiced their concerns that the political crisis and the developments related to the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia have created an atmosphere of unrest and uncertainty amongst the Maltese society.

“For the economy to continue to prosper, it is essential that social and political stability should be restored as soon as possible,” the council said in a statement as it noted that “political responsibility is being shouldered at the highest political level”.

They are also concerned with the extent of the actual and potential aggravation of reputational damage on the Maltese social and economic wellbeing.

The members resolved that the national institutions responsible for the rule of law must continue to be strengthened, that nobody should be considered above the law and that justice must prevail in a timely manner.

Its chairman, John Bencini organised an urgent meeting with President George Vella to express its concerns and to commend and support his initiatives, it said as it proposed to continue proposing tangible actions through social dialogue to promote independence of regulatory institutions from the executive, enable institutions to function without fear or favour and to ensure that every citizen is held accountable for their actions.