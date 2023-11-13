The Malta Employers’ Association (MEA) has always emphasised the importance of innovation and transformation for companies to maintain their rele­vance, competitiveness, sustainability and resilience. As MEA, we have consistently strived to support our members in this endeavour.

When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, business operations came to an abrupt halt and employers had to rethink their strategies. The MEA observed the rapid changes happening in response to these extraordinary circumstances, characterised by a reactive, knee-jerk approach. Many companies made quick changes out of necessity, often without proper planning or communication.

During this chaotic period, companies were scrambling to comply with new restrictions and protocols, such as installing protective screens for client-facing staff, creating remote workstations, setting up VPNs and instructing employees to work from home. All the while, the MEA provided regular updates to its members through resources like the COVID-19 Employers Handbook, e-mails, the website and phone support.

While some companies managed to adapt successfully, many reported they were struggling. Those that were better prepared acknowledged they could have achieved better results if they had involved their entire organisation in the change process.

This situation prompted the MEA to delve deeper into the matter, seeking external resources to conduct comprehensive research and offer practical solutions based on professional research and shared best practices. The first step was to identify the pain points experienced by members and common issues that could serve as learning opportunities for businesses.

The subsequent milestone involved designing solutions and strategies to strengthen businesses’ ability to adapt to and manage change effectively. This research included surveys with nearly 400 respondents, divided between entrepreneurs and workers, with the latter group facilitated by the GWU as a project partner. The findings from these surveys were further validated through three national round-table events, involving over 40 companies.

To ensure the applicability of the research on a European scale, the MEA collaborated with partners like SGI Europe and organised a Brussels workshop. They gathered expertise from EU-based social partners and entities like BusinessEurope, Eurofound, ETUC, Unisoc and other national employer organisations affiliated with SGI.

The research revealed several key findings, such as the importance of sound planning and communication between man­agement and employees for successful business trans­forma­­tion. This finding was supported by the employee survey, which indicated improved attitudes toward work when transformation processes were properly planned and communicated.

The research also explored employee behaviour in response to transformation measures, highlighting that employees welcomed change, especially when they were actively involved and properly trained. However, workplaces and processes sometimes became more complex after poorly engineered changes, which included excessive digitalisation or inadequate training.

The insights from the surveys, along with shared knowledge and best practices, were carefully analysed and validated. These findings will now be incorporated into a practical toolkit for businesses, representing the tangible outcome of this EU-funded project. The manual will soon be available in various European languages, serving as a step-by-step guide for companies during their transformation and upgrading processes.

During the final conference of the project, titled ‘Regeneration Plan for Workplaces’, the MEA affirmed that this initiative successfully created a Europe-wide framework for promoting and sharing best practices. Employer organisations across Europe are now equipped to guide their members in approaching change proactively with a positive mindset.

MEA takes pride in leveraging EU funds to enhance its capabilities and those of other employer organisations through­out Europe, providing tangible strategies for anticipating, adapting to and managing change. The MEA is confident that the outcomes of this project will contribute to the deve­lopment of more resilient workplaces across Europe.

Joanne Bondin is president of the Malta Employers’ Association.