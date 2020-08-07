Migrants, including refugees and asylum seekers, should be treated with respect at the workplace, both by co-workers and employers, the Malta Employers Association said.

In a statement on Friday, it called for "strict law enforcement" on proven cases of discrimination and inhumane treatment.

It said it was issuing its statement following a spate of reported cases of illegal practices and abuses at some companies in Malta.

"These employees need to be treated with dignity and respect, with identical conditions of employment as others doing similar work," it said.

The association said that there can be "absolutely no justification" in treating these people differently to others, and the law should protect them from any exploitation or infringement of their rights.