Employers should update themselves on the risks and dangers associated with weather conditions to avoid occupational health problems and accidents which could have serious consequences, the Occupational Health and Safety Authority said.

Its statement was issued in view of a Meteorological Office warning of "isolated thundery and gusty showers which may locally be heavy and with hail" on Thursday.

OHSA told owners of construction sites to ensure that scaffoldings, bridges, balconies, apertures and nets on facades are secure.

They should also take measures to ensure the health and safety of all their workers, it said.

It added that this was also the case for employers in other sectors, such as transport, work carried out at a certain height and outdoor work.

OHSA referred the employers to its guidelines on safety measures.

These can be read in the pdf link below.