Companies are struggling to cope with a surge in worker absenteeism caused by COVID-related factors, the Malta Employers’ Association said on Wednesday.

A survey conducted among MEA members showed that 32 per cent of 325 respondents reported an absence rate higher than 15 per cent.

A total of 58 per cent of respondents said they are coping with absenteeism through teleworking where possible, while 51 per cent said they had to reduce operations.

The survey covered companies operating in all sectors of the economy.

Virus cases have spiked in the past three weeks, forcing many workers into quarantine or self-isolation after they were either infected with the virus themselves or were in close contact with positive cases.

As a result, tens of thousands of people have been forced indoors.

The government has modified quarantine rules to allow people who have received booster vaccine doses to return to normal life after 10 days rather than the previous 14.

But lobbyists and unions have pushed for rules to be relaxed even further, citing examples overseas, and warned that the new rules will spark confusion.

The MEA said that disrupting business' activity would lead to a negative impact on GDP growth and government finances, given that the wage supplement will have to be extended to at least the first quarter of 2022 to many businesses as a result.

Prime Minister Robert Abela has said that the wage supplement, which is due to expire at the end of the month, will be extended beyond January for "certain sectors".

The MEA urged the authorities to constantly re-examine measures in place, "to ensure that they are commensurate with the risk level of the pandemic."

It said it is also important that issues that have risen at the workplace due to ambiguous regulations are clarified to avoid unnecessary absence and industrial unrest which comes at a great cost to employers.