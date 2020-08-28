The government recently put into effect an increase of eight hours of paid leave to all employees, something we announced in the 2020 Budget.

We firmly believe in quality time for individuals and our families and we are giving workers another day a year to spend as they please to focus on life away from work with their family or in environment that helps them unwind.

We introduced this change after consultation with the Employment Relations Board and such an increase should be considered to have entered into force on January 1.

I also noted the press release by the Chamber of Commerce contesting the timing of our announcement. While I greatly value the contribution of the Chamber of Commerce and all our social partners I disagree with their point of view in this case. Simply stated I will never be on the side of anyone advocating or acting towards diminishing worker’s rights and balanced advances that increase workers’ quality of life.

For the third consecutive year the government is giving back to workers another day of leave in order to compensate for public holidays that fall on the weekend. I would also like to point out that these are measures to make up for erred decisions in the past. It was the Nationalist Party in government led by Lawrence Gonzi which without consulting anyone, stole leave days from our employees.

If it was not for this Labour government which is continuing to fulfil another electoral promise these leave days would not have been returned. If it was left to the opposition these days would have never been recouped. Indeed, these are three small steps in the right direction. However, this is not enough.

What is sure is that this is not being done in isolation but as a point of principle. This is further evidenced by the increased leave time that we have just made available for individuals and families involved in an IVF process.

In the meantime, discussions are also under way for more flexibility in the workplace as we aim to bring into place a proper national remote-working policy. I have publicly stated my intention to facilitate this dialogue and I am committed to see this through.

As we have clearly seen during the months were COVID limited our movement, arrangements like remote working or teleworking bring about advantages but also new challenges.

Remote working surely has a positive effect on the environment with less traffic and less pollution on our roads and in our air and sea.

It also offers a level of flexibility to our families with regard to their responsibilities as care givers to younger or older family members. They can also provide a level of flexibility that helps balance professional aspirations with retaining a happy and positive family life.

However, there are also multiple challenges. Employers, especially in certain type of operations, still need to physically monitor and shape the work of their employees.

Some job types just cannot take place remotely, thus resulting in inequality in work-life balance options between industries… potentially rendering work in some industries less desirable.

What type of jobs can make use of a hybrid model where the work week is split in such a way that enables days at the office and others where work is done from one’s home or remotely? What balance would work best: a defined three days at work and two at the office model or a more open-ended formula?

Who should be paying for the water and electricity bills of employees? Should companies invest in desks and amenities for their employees at home?

This is a conversation that we have already started at the MCESD and later at the Employment Relations Board.

Indeed, it is a debate that needs to be continued within these main consultative bodies and expanded to all relevant players. In view of this I shall be proposing a national conference on this issue and the wider conditions of work debate that should then lead to final policy decisions and new or revised legislation.

This will be one of my main area of focus for the next months.

Carmelo Abela is Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister.