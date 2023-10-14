The Department of Industrial and Employment Relations (DIER) is at an “advanced stage” of investigating the Ta’ Xbiex Christmas Village after employees said they were not paid for their work.

The news comes after Times of Malta reported how employees at the Christmas fair said they received no pay despite working hundreds of hours during the month-long attraction.

Parliamentary Secretary for Social Dialogue Andy Ellul said investigations into the matter started months ago.

“Investigations are at an advanced stage,” he said.

“We have to make it clear that the DIER strives to reach consensus and out-of-court settlements. However, those who fail to abide by employment law will be taken to court,” Ellul said. Times of Malta reported on Tuesday that nine people who worked at the fair said they “didn’t get a single euro” despite clocking hundreds of hours.

Eight were engaged by a subcontracting company, JK Security Services Limited. Throughout the month, the non-EU nationals were responsible for constructing the Christmas Village, maintaining its attractions, manning stands, cleaning and serving refreshments.

The workers said they had no written contract but only had a verbal agreement with JK Security owner Kevin Borg.

Another worker, George Vassallo, a Maltese national, said he was recruited directly by the organiser of the Christmas Village, Jean-Paul Micallef.

Vassallo said he is owed some €1,500 for work he did as a maintenance worker, carpenter, and kitchen helper during the period.