Registered full-time employment increased by 4.6% in January while part-time employment as a primary job increased by 6% when compared to the same month last year, according to data provided by Jobsplus.

The National Statistics Office said that over a period of one year, the labour supply (excluding part-timers) in January increased by 3.9 per cent, reaching 245,726.

The highest increase in employment was brought about by the accommodation and food services activities and the construction sector, with 1,517 and 1,304 persons respectively.

Registered full-time employment in the private sector went up by 10,010 persons to 193,130. Public sector full-time employment increased by 756 persons to 51,479.

The NSO said the number of persons registered as full-time self-employed rose by 986 when compared to January 2021.

Registered part-time employment in January 2022 increased by 9.9 per cent when compared to the same month in 2021. Professional, scientific and technical activities followed by the accommodation and food services activities recorded the highest increases in part-time employment with 1,083 and 772 persons respectively.

The number of part-timers who also held a full-time job amounted to 36,553 up by 13.8 per cent, when compared to the corresponding month in 2021. Employed persons whose part-time job was their primary occupation totalled 32,960, up by 6% when compared to the same month in 2021.