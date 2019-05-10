The employment gap between men and women is narrowing dramatically with the 25-34 year category showing that in terms of percentages, there are actually more women working than men.

There were 39,574 men of that age working in the first quarter of 2019, representing 27.7 per cent of the working population, and 31,190 women representing 31.6 per cent.

This is in stark contrast to the situation among older cohorts, where the amount of women working is less than half that of men.

There were 8,853 people unemployed at the end of March 2019

The National Statistics Office reported on Thursday that employment stood at 241,468 – more than half the population aged 15 or over.

Meanwhile, tax incentives to keep people in the work force after the age of 65 are having an impact, with 3,811 in the first quarter of 2018 going up to 5,041 this year.

The report said that there were 8,853 people unemployed at the end of March 2019, presenting an unemployment rate of 3.5 per cent (2018: 3.9%).

The NSO also revealed that of the 165,235 people who do not form part of the workforce, 50.4 per cent were aged 65 or over. There is also a gender gap, with the number of inactive women rising dramatically from the 45-55 group (9,836) to 55-64 (19,689). Out of the 25-34 age group, only 16,362 are not active in the workforce, 14,301 of whom are women.

Of those who are not working, 17.5 per cent cited personal or family responsibilities, 15.8 per cent education or training, and 40.3 per cent retirement.

Other facts:

• 14% have a part-time job

• The average number of hours worked is 41.9 for a full time job

• The average salary was €19,390, up from €18,802 a year earlier

• Financial and insurance activities pay best, at €25,783 down from €26,609 in 2018

• The largest cohort – 61,574 – work in public administration, defence, education, health and social services and get an average of €20,016

• The average wage for men (€20,839) is 18% higher than that for women (€17,540)