Employment laws guaranteeing fixed salaries, bonuses, overtime and sick pay for food couriers come into force today.

The Digital Platform Delivery Wages Council Wage Regulation Order was published on October 21 on The Malta Government Gazette. It sets a three-month grace period for companies employing persons delivering consumer products to fall in line with regulations.

Bolt is only collaborating with couriers who are registered with work agencies - Bolt spokesperson

A government spokesperson confirmed the laws start applying today.

The new regulations follow a European Commission directive that forces member states to introduce rights for digital platform workers.

Bolt, Wolt do not employ couriers directly

Food delivery ordered via apps has mushroomed in the last years. Two companies, Bolt and Wolt, dominate the market with their mobile platforms.

However, they do not employ couriers directly. Instead, fleet management companies subcontract employees to work on the platforms.

Some of the couriers on the Wolt app are self-employed but more than 85 per cent delivering on the platform are employed by fleets, a Wolt spokesperson said.

All couriers on the Bolt app are employed by a fleet.

“As of January 11, 2023, Bolt is only collaborating with couriers who are registered with work agencies,” a Bolt spokesperson said.

'In line with regulations'

Food couriers staged a brief strike in July claiming they were being unfairly treated and paid. One courier told Times of Malta that they were paid €600 for an 80-hour week because the fleet he worked for took a significant portion of earnings from the platform.

When contacted, the two largest fleet management companies, Recruit Giant and WFDM, said they were in line with the new legislation.

RELATED STORIES Bolt couriers slam ‘unfair’ move to dismiss self-employed workers

'I barely had money to live': How food couriers fell into their employer’s trap

“The company has already aligned all its policies and employment contracts with the legislative requirements and all the company’s employees are already offered the conditions stipulated in the same legislation,” Recruit Giant CEO Tomas Mikalauskas said.

WFDM managing director Mantvydas Narusevicius said that the company has always looked after its over 200 couriers and followed regulations.

“WFDM has always paid sick leave, holiday leave and wages on time,” Narusevicius said.

“The company provides motorbikes, fuel, a sim card and a uniform for summer and winter,” he added.

“The average courier spends 14 months with WFDM.”

The new regulations

• Couriers are guaranteed minimum wage, at least;

• Entitled to overtime at time-and-a-half rate;

• Paid double on rest days;

• Entitled to sick, injury, bereavement and marriage leave and statuary bonuses; and

• Exempt from having to pay for equipment, uniforms and tools needed for work.