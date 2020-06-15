Steward Healthcare is engaging foreign nurses to work at Gozo General Hospital to the detriment of Gozitan nurses who are working in Malta and who would love to work in Gozo, the Association of Gozitan Employees in Malta said on Monday.

It said the Steward Healthcare's decision reduced the already limited prospects Gozitan nurses had to work in Gozo.

It insisted that where and when possible, jobs in Gozo should be filled by Gozitans.

The association called on the health authorities and Steward Healthcare to explain and for the latter to reconsider its decision.