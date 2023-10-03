The employment relations department building in Valletta has just gone through a €700,000 refurbishment project that among others improves accessibility for people with a disability.

Parliamentary Secretary for Social Dialogue Andy Ellul said the investment "clearly shows the government's commitment to create a better workplace environment for the department's employees, while continuing to provide a service of the highest quality to the public".

He was speaking during an event marking the completion of works on the Department of Industrial and Employment Relations building.

The building will also start housing the secretariat responsible for administering the Industrial Tribunal.

The secretariat's employees will be able to make use of secluded rooms that are more accessible, in a bid to enhance the efficiency of the tribunal’s operations.

Ellul thanked Director-General Diane Vella Muscat and the department’s staff for their efforts.