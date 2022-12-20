On December 8, KPMG Microsoft Business Solutions and KPMG Malta, in collaboration with the Żebbug local council, organised a second clean-up in Wied Qirda.

KPMG employees helped to collect a significant amount of litter from a large area of land, removed several alien plant species and planted a number of trees of Mediterranean origin. The latter was done with the help of children who also attended this event.

Sweet treats were provided to wrap up the productive morning.

KPMG would like to thank all participants for their work and commitment towards the planet.

