Europe has a long record of achievements when it comes to protecting consumers.

In 1972, European ministers endorsed five fundamental consumer rights. In 1997, every consumer was given the right to send back products bought online. In 1999, consumers were given the right to a free two-year guarantee against a faulty product, regardless of whether it was bought online, in a shop or by ordered by mail. A new directive in 2020 allows consumers to join forces and launch collective action in the EU in fraudulent transnational cases, such as the ‘Dieselgate’.

Keeping up with the times has kept European consumers safe and able to enjoy some of the strongest rights in the world today.

Last year was exceptional but not an exception for this protection for the European Commission. The surge in online shopping during 2020, estimated to be higher than the past five years combined, has led to a massive increase in the number of false adverts, fake products and fake reviews. In response, the European Commission coordinated the EU’s work with the major online platforms in order to take down millions of fraudulent listings.

Time and again, the EU has proven it can support consumers when something goes wrong. But taking care of consumers is also about empowering them to make the right choices.

As millions scan the web for a deal this month, consider that 42 per cent of the EU population lack basic digital skills. Consumers must be vigilant and aware of the risks themselves. Online reviews cannot always be trusted and ‘the best deal’ is often too good to be true. Every product we buy is a choice – mostly based on price, sometimes on convenience and now more frequently based on sustainability. It is right to ask what the impact is if we do all our shopping online: can small retailers fairly compete against the major platforms? Should we ‘click and collect’ or have it delivered to the door? In the transition towards a healthier, climate neutral, resource efficient future, choosing sustainability is the right choice but there are obstacles in the way.

Consumers can only make the right choice if there is enough information available. How far has the product travelled to get to me? What is the environmental footprint? Many consumers also want to know a product’s lifespan. Some are even willing to spend more for sustainability. What if there is enough information but it cannot be trusted and consumers cannot tell which products are truly environmental? Many people worry about this. One way to empower consumers is to ensure that manufacturers and sellers provide more information. Another way is to ban ‘greenwashing’.

Consumers can also only make the right choice if there are sustainable products on the market. Products should not be built to fail but built to last in a climate-neutral, resource-efficient and healthy circular economy. Manufacturers should be obliged to produce spare parts that are easy to swap while ensuring a product continues to meet EU-wide safety standards. If a vacuum cleaner breaks or a mobile phone slows down from the weight of new technology, the first option should be to repair not replace it and it should not cost more to make this choice.

New digital technology can also help us make sustainable choices such as sophisticated online comparison tools or green apps to keep track of your energy consumption. But again, there are certain risks to be addressed. Take smart meters as an example. They can help a household monitor energy consumption but very few have an accessible interface. Smart solutions that are more energy efficient in the long term may also require higher initial costs and a consumer to ask for credit. We need to ensure that when credit is involved, all information is provided offline and online and debt advice is widely available.

The sustainable transition should be exactly that – sustainable for the environment and for the individual too. It is with this in mind that the European Commission recently adopted a new agenda for consumers, to support citizens through the green and digital transitions. The aim is not just to protect consumers at their weakest but to empower them for the future.

Consumers could let themselves be carried by the times, knowing that policymakers are keeping up to protect them. But they can also drive forward change. Policymakers should give them the tools to do this.

Didier Reynders is European Commissioner for Justice.