World Consumer Rights Day was celebrated on March 15. The date was originally inspired by US President John F. Kennedy when, on this day 60 years ago, he formally addressed the issue of consumer rights in the US Congress.

Kennedy declared four basic consumer rights: the right to safety, the right to be informed, the right to choose, and the right to be heard. In recent years, Consumers International further expanded these rights to include the right to redress, the right to education, the right to satisfaction of basic needs, and the right to a healthy environment.

The MCCAA marked this year’s World Consumer Rights Day with a conference last week on the theme ‘Empowering consumers in the digital and green transition’. In her opening address, MCCAA chairperson Helga Pizzuto said the conference was an opportunity to reflect on how stakeholders could work together towards a safer, more sustainable market for the benefit of consumers.

Highlighting 2021 milestones, Pizzuto referred to legislative changes enacted to reflect advances witnessed in our markets. Through the transposition of EU directives on sale of goods and digital content, which came into force on January 1, consumer legislation was revamped to keep up with the wide range of innovative products and services offered for sale to consumers.

The new rules will ensure a high level of protection for consumers when they buy products embedded with digital components that develop non-conformities which diminish the full functionality of the products in question.

Turning to online shopping, Pizzuto said: “Today’s consumers now have access to an unlimited choice of products worldwide. While choice is good, consumers need to navigate the numerous marketplaces and the enormous amount of product and service data available. It has become challenging for consumers to identify serious traders and be certain that the products they are purchasing are safe and meet European standards.”

To better safeguard consumers online, the MCCAA last year established the Digital Investigations Unit, which focuses on electronic enforcement and digital investigations. This unit is equipped to identify unsafe products on the market and to detect unfair commercial practices and unfair terms in contracts between traders and consumers.

Pizzuto explained that this project, co-funded by the EU, necessitated investment in digital tools, and accredited training of the MCCAA’s law enforcement. The project will also include an educational campaign to be launched later this year.

During the panel discussion on the challenges and opportunities of the digital transition, speakers from the European Commission, the MCCAA and Tech MT discussed how the digital transformation is shaping consumers’ needs and behaviour. The panel discussed how businesses are rethinking their business models to meet emerging consumer needs and to remain competitive in the new digital era.

The challenges consumers encounter when they shop online, including issues related to product safety and the current legal liabilities of online marketplaces were also discussed. Also mentioned were the tools currently in place that consumers can use to safeguard their rights, and the importance of education and awareness campaigns to help consumers make informed choices.

The second panel discussion on the theme ‘Environmentally conscious consumer behaviour’, delved into the importance of stimulating green choices as the natural choice. Speakers from the University of Malta, industry and the MCCAA discussed how various tools can be used to encourage sustainable choices.

The panel discussed obstacles encountered by consumers and businesses to adopt more sustainable behaviour and the importance of informative product labelling to enhance green consumer choices. Promoting behaviour change through education, awareness and incentives for both consumers and the industry was also highlighted as necessary to create a sustainable culture.

The conference brought together relevant stakeholders who reflected on the main opportunities and challenges of a fair digital and green society where consumers’ interests are placed at the very core of this global change.

WWW.MCCAA.ORG.MT

ODETTE.VELLA@MCCAA.ORG.M