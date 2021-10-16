Business & Professional Women (Valletta) Malta, on behalf of the International Federation of Business and Professional Women, the Malta Foundation for the Well-being of Society and Women Political Leaders have entered into a collaborative agreement for the Girl2Leader Campaign 2021/2022.

The campaign will be based on the Charter of the Girls’ Rights which will form a road map for a series of conferences based on one of nine articles all aimed towards the empowerment of girls to become business leaders in society, politics and the work environment.

The campaign will be based on input for young girls from across the globe, as well as Young BPW Women (ages 18 to 35) as well as other organisations who work towards the empowerment of girls. It will involve women of influence who will be ambassadors for the campaign and who have survived situations as described in the nine articles specified in the charter and have become leaders in their domain.

A joint commission has been set up between BPW, MFWS and WPL to work on the development and implementation of the campaign.

The announcement of the launch was specifically scheduled on the UN’s International Day of the Girl which falls on October 11.

To launch the campaign, President Emeritus Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, chair of MFWS, member of the Global Advisory Board of WPL and patron and ambassador of Girl2Leader, together with Mariella Camilleri, president of Business and Professional Women (Valletta) Malta, visited Ħandaq Secondary School where they were received by the head of school, Michael Bondin.

For more information, contact Business and Professional Women (Malta) at president@bpwmalta.com or by calling on 7943 2469. One can also contact the Malta Foundation for the Well-being of Society via e-mail on estelle.duca.1@gov.mt or by calling on 7909 3267.